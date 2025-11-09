US airlines cancel 1,460 flights as travel woes increase

WASHINGTON: US airlines cancelled 1,460 flights on the second day of government-mandated flight cuts across the country and thousands of flights were delayed, causing mounting travel woes as air-traffic-controller absences spiked amid the federal government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday (Nov 8) reported major air traffic control staffing issues, impacting 37 airport towers and other centres and delaying flights in at least 12 major US cities - including Atlanta, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

Some 6,000 flights were delayed on Saturday, down from Friday when 7,000 were delayed and 1,025 were cancelled.

The FAA had instructed airlines to cut 4 per cent of daily flights starting on Friday at 40 major airports because of air traffic control safety concerns. The shutdown, which has now reached a record 39 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks.

Reductions in flights are mandated to rise to 6 per cent on Tuesday and then hit 10 per cent by November 14.

The air traffic absences prompted the FAA to impose ground delay programs at nine airports on Saturday, with delays averaging 282 minutes for flights at Atlanta, one of the busiest US airports.