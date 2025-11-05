US government shutdown ties record for longest in history

The Trump administration sounded the alarm Tuesday over turmoil at airports nationwide if the shutdown drags into a sixth week, worsening staff shortages, snarling airport lines and closing down sections of airspace.



"So if you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos ... You will see mass flight delays," Transport Secretary Sean Duffy told a news conference in Philadelphia.



"You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it, because we don't have the air traffic controllers."

Thanksgiving air travel is expected to set a new record this year, the AAA projected - with 5.8 million people set to fly domestically over the Nov 27 holiday.



More than 60,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are working without pay, and the White House has warned that increasing absenteeism could mean chaos at check-in lines.



Airport workers calling in sick rather than working without pay - leading to significant delays - was a major factor in Trump bringing an end to the 2019 shutdown, the joint-longest alongside the current stoppage.

Some lawmakers are hoping a slew of elections taking place in New York, Virginia, New Jersey and California on Tuesday will provide the momentum they need to reopen the government.

But both sides remain dug in over the main sticking point - health care spending.