US inflation heats up in September; Fed rate hike this month back on table

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices accelerated in September as the cost of gasoline surged, dealing another blow to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party ahead of the Nov 3 midterm elections and putting an interest rate increase later this month back on the radar.

The Consumer Price Index report from the Labour Department on Wednesday (Oct 14) showed a broadening of price pressures beyond energy, raising concerns among economists that underlying inflation could be getting sticky. Financial markets now see the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this month as a closer call than before the data was released.

The report added to surveys this month that showed a further deterioration in consumer sentiment and a plunge in Trump's approval rating, driven by angst over the rising cost of living. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed about 78 per cent of Americans blamed Trump's policies, including tariffs on imports and the Middle East conflict, for rising prices, which are outpacing wages.

"The inflation we're experiencing right now is largely the result of erratic policy from the executive branch," said Kyle Moore, chief economist at the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.

"Worse still, the directionless war in Iran continues to disrupt global supply chains. This administration has also been wholly unwilling to moderate the pace of the AI and data-centre buildout."

The CPI rose 0.6 per cent last month after climbing 0.4 per cent in August, the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics said. The increase in the CPI was in line with economists' expectations.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI advanced 3.7 per cent after rising 3.4 per cent in August.

A 9.1 per cent surge in gasoline prices accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI over the month. The US-Israeli war with Iran is driving up energy prices. Other motor fuels, which include diesel, soared 11.9 per cent last month and were up 60.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis. Diesel prices at the pump are at record highs, and there are fears that those costs will soon feed through to higher prices at the supermarket.

Food prices were unchanged after gaining 0.1 per cent in both July and August. Grocery store prices dipped 0.1 per cent over the month, but rose 1.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis. Beef prices dropped 1.0 per cent in September and the cost of dairy and related products eased 0.9 per cent. But prices for non-alcoholic beverages surged 0.9 per cent, while fruits and vegetables cost 0.5 per cent more.