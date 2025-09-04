US judge rules Trump unlawfully canceled Harvard’s research grants

BOSTON: A federal judge on Wednesday (Sep 3) ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration acted unlawfully when it terminated about US$2.2 billion in research grants awarded to Harvard University, handing the Ivy League school a major legal victory in its clash with the White House.

The ruling by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston prevents the administration from cutting off research funding to Harvard, which has been at the centre of Trump’s campaign to use federal funds to pressure universities he accuses of harbouring antisemitic and “radical left” ideologies.

HARVARD VS THE WHITE HOUSE

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based university has resisted a series of demands by Trump’s administration to overhaul its governance, hiring and admissions practices. Officials also sought to impose ideological “balance” and eliminate certain academic programs.

After Harvard rejected the demands, the administration moved to cancel hundreds of grants, citing failures to address harassment of Jewish students on campus following the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the steps taken went far beyond addressing antisemitism and amounted to an unlawful attempt to control the “intellectual conditions” of the campus.

Burroughs, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, also previously blocked the administration from banning international students at Harvard, who make up about a quarter of its student body.