US lifts arms embargo on Cambodia after Trump oversees ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday (Nov 6) lifted an embargo on defence trade with Cambodia, after President Donald Trump oversaw the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and neighbouring Thailand last week.

The administration of Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, imposed the ban on arms exports to the Southeast Asian nation in 2021, citing the growing influence of China's military in the country, as well as human rights and alleged corruption.

After Trump was credited with bringing Thailand and Cambodia to the negotiating table to settle fighting on their shared border that broke out in July, Secretary of State Marco Rubio lifted the restrictions, according to a notice in the Federal Register.

"Based on Cambodia’s diligent pursuit of peace and security, including through renewed engagement with the United States on defence cooperation and combating transnational crime, the Secretary of State made a determination to lift the embargo on defence trade with Cambodia," the notice said.

Arms sales to Cambodia would now be authorised on a case-by-case basis and subject to relevant criteria, the notice said.