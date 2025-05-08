US may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration may deport migrants to Libya for the first time this week, three US officials said on Tuesday, as part of his immigration crackdown and despite Washington's past condemnation of Libya's harsh treatment of detainees.

Two of the officials said the US military could fly the migrants to the North African country as soon as Wednesday (May 7), but stressed that plans could change.

The Pentagon referred queries to the White House. The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A State Department spokesperson said: "We do not discuss the details of our diplomatic communications with other governments."

Libya's Government of National Unity said on Wednesday it rejected the use of Libyan territory as a destination for deporting migrants without its knowledge or consent. It also said there was no coordination with the United States regarding the reception of migrants.

Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, which controls eastern Libya, also rejected in a statement the idea of the country taking migrants deported from the United States, saying it "violates the sovereignty of the homeland".

Trump, who made immigration a major issue during his election campaign, has launched aggressive enforcement action since taking office, surging troops to the southern border and pledging to deport millions of immigrants in the United States illegally.

As of Monday, the Trump administration has deported 152,000 people, according to DHS.

The administration has tried to encourage migrants to leave voluntarily by threatening steep fines, trying to strip away legal status, and deporting migrants to notorious prisons in Guantanamo Bay and El Salvador.

"LIFE-THREATENING PRISON CONDITIONS"

In its annual human rights report released last year, the US State Department criticised Libya's "harsh and life-threatening prison conditions" and "arbitrary arrest or detention."

In its travel advisory, the Department advises US citizens against visiting the country due to "crime, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed conflict."

Libya's west is overseen by the GNU under Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who was installed in Tripoli through a UN-backed process in 2021. Eastern Libya has a parallel administration and is controlled by Commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army.

Major fighting ended with a truce in 2020 but the underlying political dispute between the sides remains and there are sporadic clashes between rival factions.