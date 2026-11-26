The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine measles-related deaths in the United States this year, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the highly contagious viral infection in decades.

The US had recorded 6,039 confirmed measles cases as of Nov 24, across 47 jurisdictions, according to the agency's website on Wednesday. That includes 18 cases among international visitors.

The CDC updated its tally after the National Center for Health Statistics received additional reports from states and verified that the deaths had occurred and that measles was the underlying cause, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said.

Based on publicly reported state figures, however, the US has recorded at least 14 measles-associated deaths this year, including nine fatalities in Pennsylvania, three in Wisconsin and one each in Virginia and New York state.

A discrepancy between state and federal death tallies arose earlier this year after CDC, under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., began using National Center for Health Statistics mortality data instead of state figures.

"The discrepancy between state and federal measles-related death figures is concerning and risks confusing the public about the true toll of this outbreak," said Frederic Bertley, immunologist and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry.

"Regardless of the precise number, these deaths are alarming and reflect the consequences of declining vaccination coverage," Bertley said.

Cases in the US have reached a 35-year high, a resurgence driven largely by unvaccinated people that this month stripped the country of its hard-fought measles elimination status.

CDC data showed that 671 patients, or 11 per cent of confirmed cases, were hospitalised, with children aged under 5 years recording the highest hospitalisation rate at 17 per cent. The agency also said the death count could change as it reviews additional information.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania, the hardest-hit US state, reported 1,679 measles cases so far this year, including 87 new cases over the past seven days and 340 hospitalisations.