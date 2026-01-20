Heavy snow in US strands drivers in 100-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON: Law enforcement officials said on Monday (Jan 19) that they were working to clear roads after a 100-vehicle crash occurred on snow-blanketed roads in the northern state of Michigan.

Michigan State Police said numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none "believed to be fatal", after big-rig trucks and vehicles collided on the I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in "multiple slide-offs".

Pedro Mata Jr told AP he could barely see the cars in front of him as the snow blew across the road while driving 32-40kmh before the crash. He was able to stop his pickup safely, but then decided to pull his truck off the road into the median to avoid being hit from behind.

“It was a little scary just listening to everything, the bangs and booms behind you. I saw what was in front of me. I couldn’t see what was behind me exactly,” Mata said.