10 people injured in New York City shooting incident, NYPD says

Ten people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on New Year's Day, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a news briefing early on Thursday (Jan 2).

The incident outside a private events club late on Wednesday evening left six women and four men injured, police said. All were expected to recover.

The venue has been identified as the Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica neighbourhood of Queens.

The incident occurred when three to four men opened fire toward a crowd outside the club, the NYPD said.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a light-coloured Sedan with out-of-state plates.

Users took to social media expressing shock at the incident and sharing pictures of police deployment at the site.

Police ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The incident came hours after two other acts of violence elsewhere in the United States on New Year's Day.

In New Orleans, a truck ploughed into a street crowded with New Year's revellers, killing 15 people, and in Las Vegas a Tesla truck exploded outside a Trump hotel, killing one person and injuring seven.

US authorities were scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents, and investigate possible terrorism angles.