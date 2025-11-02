US not sending any high-level officials to COP30, says White House

WASHINGTON: The United States will not send any senior officials to the upcoming COP30 climate talks in Brazil, a White House official said on Saturday (Nov 1), as President Donald Trump focuses instead on promoting fossil fuel partnerships abroad.

Trump, who withdrew from the Paris climate accord for a second time after returning to office in January, had not been expected to attend the leaders’ summit in Belem ahead of the annual UN climate conference.

But it now appears Washington will not dispatch top negotiators either.

“The US is not sending any high-level representatives to COP30,” a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity. “The president is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships.”

TRUMP’S FOSSIL FUEL PUSH

The COP30 conference will take place from Nov 10 to 21, with a leaders’ summit on Nov 6-7. Fewer than 60 world leaders have confirmed attendance, Brazil’s government said, including those from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Chile and Liberia. China will be represented by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

While Trump also exited the Paris Agreement during his first term, his administration has gone further this time, leveraging US influence to bolster fossil fuel production globally. Washington has also threatened trade reprisals against countries supporting a carbon pricing system proposed by the UN’s International Maritime Organization, effectively stalling the measure.

Climate advocates fear the US could move to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the treaty underpinning the Paris accord, though it remains unclear if the executive branch has the authority to reverse a Senate-ratified treaty.