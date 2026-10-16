Three children, one adult killed in shooting at elementary school in Oregon: Reports

A person with a gun opened fire on Thursday (Oct 15) at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, wounding multiple victims, including children, before the assailant was killed, possibly by an armed onlooker, according to police.

CNN and CBS News, citing law enforcement sources, reported that one adult and three children were killed in the violence, but it was not immediately clear whether the shooter was included in that death toll.

CBS News later reported the shooter was 16 years old.

Police in Bend, a city of about 100,000 residents in rural central Oregon, 280km southeast of Portland, said the first call they received from the 1pm incident "indicated that an unknown man had shot into a car" at Silver Rail Elementary School.