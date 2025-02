US pilot messaging system outage may mean flight delays, says Transportation Department

WASHINGTON: A key US pilot messaging system was experiencing a temporary outage, which could lead to flight delays on Sunday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said late on Saturday (Feb 1).

The Federal Aviation Administration is working to restore the "Notice to Air Mission" or NOTAM system, Duffy said on X.

"There is currently no impact to the National Airspace System because a backup system is in place," Duffy said. "FAA has set up a hotline to communicate with aviation stakeholders and will send notices every 30 minutes with updates on the system's status."

Duffy said the FAA "activated its contingency system to supplement and support preflight briefings and continue flight operations ... We are investigating the root cause and we will provide updates".

He said passengers should check with their carriers about the status of flights on Sunday, adding "there may be some residual delays tomorrow morning".

A January 2023 NOTAM outage led to the first nationwide US groundstop since 2001, disrupting more than 11,000 flights.

The NOTAM system provides pilots, flight crews and other users of US airspace with critical safety notices. It could include items like taxiway lights being out at an airport, nearby parachute activity or a specific runway being closed for construction.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said the carrier did not have any measurable delays late on Saturday "and we have people and processes in place if the situation continues into tomorrow".

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they were not experiencing problems early on Sunday. "All our operations continue as normal right now. We have up to date NOTAM info through backup procedures," a Delta spokesperson said.

The US aviation system has faced a difficult week.

On Wednesday, an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter collided near Reagan Washington National Airport killing 67 people, the first fatal US passenger airline crash since 2009 and the deadliest US air disaster in two decades.

On Friday, a medevac plane crashed soon after takeoff in Philadelphia with a child and five others on board. All died as did a person on the ground, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said.