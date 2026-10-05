US removes B-1 bombers from UK's Fairford air base amid security concerns

NEW YORK: The United States removed its B-1 bombers from a UK air base one week after several men were arrested there on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, a Pentagon official said on Sunday (Oct 4).

A dozen B-1 bombers were stationed at RAF Fairford air base, located northwest of London. The planes had been used for US strikes on Iran.

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," a Pentagon spokesman wrote in an email.

Britain has "strong indications" that Iran was involved in a suspected plot targeting the base, Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Wednesday. Iran said accusations linking Tehran to the alleged plan were baseless and summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the aircraft were removed from the base amid security concerns over suspected terror plots against the facility.

The British government had allowed the US to use bombers based at Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said those involved in the plot had planned "big damage", while US ​Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor".