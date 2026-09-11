US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

WASHINGTON: The US government announced new sanctions on Thursday (Sep 10) against firms and individuals that it says are aiding Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the Middle East as it intensified its campaign to isolate Iran economically.

The latest sanctions are part of the Treasury Department's "Operation Economic Outcast," first announced Aug 24, which aim to cut off the revenues that Tehran is using to fund the war, build missiles, conduct cyberattacks and support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC.

Thursday's actions by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit entities and individuals in Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey that Washington said supported Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group under the command of the IRGC, and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia party, Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury also announced a settlement with a US citizen who agreed to pay US$1.43 million to settle their potential civil liability for 39 apparent violations of sanctions on Iran, and issued a broad whistleblower appeal for tips on any sanctions evasion or money laundering by Iran.