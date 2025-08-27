US to seek death penalty in Washington DC homicide cases: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Aug 26) that the federal government will begin seeking the death penalty in homicide cases in Washington DC, expanding his law-and-order push and federal control over the capital.

“If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty, and that’s a very strong preventative,” Trump said at a White House cabinet meeting. “We have no choice.”

LAW-AND-ORDER PUSH

The move underscores Trump’s efforts to exert power over the Democratic-leaning capital, where violent crime has fallen from a 2023 spike but remains a flashpoint in political debate. He has already declared an emergency, deployed National Guard troops and sent federal law enforcement to back up local police.

Trump has also threatened to extend such measures to other cities, including Chicago.

Washington is unique in that it falls under the jurisdiction of Congress, though residents elect a mayor and council under the 1973 Home Rule Act. The city has abolished the death penalty for local crimes, but it remains possible for certain offences under federal law.