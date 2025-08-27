US to seek death penalty in Washington DC homicide cases: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Aug 26) that the federal government will begin seeking the death penalty in homicide cases in Washington DC, expanding his law-and-order push and federal control over the capital.
“If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty, and that’s a very strong preventative,” Trump said at a White House cabinet meeting. “We have no choice.”
LAW-AND-ORDER PUSH
The move underscores Trump’s efforts to exert power over the Democratic-leaning capital, where violent crime has fallen from a 2023 spike but remains a flashpoint in political debate. He has already declared an emergency, deployed National Guard troops and sent federal law enforcement to back up local police.
Trump has also threatened to extend such measures to other cities, including Chicago.
Washington is unique in that it falls under the jurisdiction of Congress, though residents elect a mayor and council under the 1973 Home Rule Act. The city has abolished the death penalty for local crimes, but it remains possible for certain offences under federal law.
FEDERAL AUTHORITY
The US Attorney’s Office in Washington prosecutes both local and federal crimes, giving the Justice Department authority to pursue capital punishment. Attorney General Pam Bondi in February lifted a Biden-era pause on most federal executions.
Prosecutors under Trump have already said they would seek the death penalty in the case of Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson last year.
POTENTIAL IMPACT
Legal experts say the policy could significantly increase the number of defendants on federal death row, though such cases often take years given lengthy appeals.
City leaders have pushed back, saying Trump’s portrayal of rampant crime is misleading. But Trump said pursuing the death penalty was necessary to send a message: “We’re going to be very strong. If you kill someone in Washington DC, we will seek the death penalty.”