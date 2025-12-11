US seized 'very large' tanker near Venezuela, Trump says

WASHINGTON: The United States has seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, President Donald Trump said Wednesday (Dec 10), which Caracas deemed a "blatant theft" amid escalating tensions between the countries.

The move comes during a huge US naval build-up in the Caribbean, which Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro says is aimed at regime change and strikes on alleged drug boats.

A video published by US Attorney General Pam Bondi showed troops rappelling from a helicopter onto the tanker's deck, then entering the ship's bridge with rifles raised.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large - the largest one ever seized actually," Trump told reporters at the start of a roundtable with business leaders at the White House.

"And other things are happening, so you'll be seeing that later."

Bondi said the tanker was part of an "illicit oil shipping network" used to carry sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.

The seizure was carried out by the US Coast Guard and supported by the US Navy, according to a US official who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.