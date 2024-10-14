US to send anti-missile system to Israel, says Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday (Oct 13) it will send to Israel an advanced anti-missile system - and US troops to operate it - in a bid to bolster the country's air defenses following missile attacks by Iran.

US President Joe Biden said he was sending the system "to defend Israel."

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery would augment Israel's integrated air defense system.

"It is part of the broader adjustments the US military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," Ryder said in a statement.