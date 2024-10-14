Israel fights Hezbollah on the ground, pounds Lebanon from the air

JERUSALEM: Israel battled Hezbollah in south Lebanon on Sunday (Oct 13) as the air force expanded its bombardment of the country, with the Iran-backed group reporting "point-blank" fighting and Israel announcing the capture of a fighter.



It came amid sharpening accusations from UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon, who said Israeli troops "forcibly" entered a position with two tanks, after the Israeli premier called on the force to withdraw from the area.



Israel's military said a tank backed into the UN post while under fire.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed that Hezbollah fighters would not be allowed to return to border areas, even after Israeli troops pull out.



"Even once IDF (military) troops withdraw, we will not allow Hezbollah terrorists to return to these areas," said Gallant.