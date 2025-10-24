US September consumer inflation rose less than expected, delayed data shows

WASHINGTON: US consumer inflation continued to heat up last month, but by less than expected, according to official data published on Friday (Oct 24), nine days late due to the ongoing government shutdown.

However, the acceleration is unlikely to dim expectations of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week as it looks to support the flagging labour market.

The consumer price index (CPI) picked up to 3 per cent in September, accelerating from 2.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis a month earlier, the Labor Department said in a statement.

Prices rose 0.3 per cent from a month earlier.

Both the annual and monthly inflation data came in slightly below the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

A significant reason for the monthly increase came from the gasoline index, which jumped 4.1 per cent between August and September.

The food index rose by a more modest 0.2 per cent, spurred by a 0.3 per cent rise in the cost of food at home.

Underlying so-called "core" inflation, excluding volatile food and gas prices, also came in below expectations at 3.0 per cent, the Labor Department said.

"It certainly is welcome news that we had a surprise on the downside, with shelter costs really helping us out," KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk told AFP, referring to the accommodation data in the latest inflation print.

But, she warned, goods inflation has now increased for four months in a row, adding that service sector inflation remained "somewhat sticky".

The data provides economists and traders with some much-needed insight into the health of the world's largest economy, with almost all other official data releases halted due to the US government shutdown, now in its 24th day.

Policymakers on Capitol Hill remain in a standoff, with Republicans so far digging in and refusing to grant the Democrats' demands to extend subsidies that make health insurance affordable for millions of Americans.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised President Donald Trump's agenda for the "below market expectations" CPI data and blamed the Democrats for the ongoing shutdown - accusations that they have repeatedly rejected.

The shutdown "will likely result in no October inflation report, which will leave businesses, markets, families, and the Federal Reserve in disarray", she said in a statement.