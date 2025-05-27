Two dead, nine injured in Memorial Day shooting in Philadelphia: Police

Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, police said on Tuesday (May 27).

All nine injured in the Monday night shooting are in stable condition. Among them are three teenagers.

A man and a woman were the deceased victims, a police officer told a media briefing, adding that a large number of adults were present at the park.

"We have not recovered any weapons at this time," the officer said. No arrests have been made.

"This is significant. It's Memorial Day ... we understand the significance of this event and we will make sure to provide an update on Tuesday."

Memorial Day, traditionally observed on the last Monday of May, is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honouring and mourning military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties.