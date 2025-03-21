US slaps Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery

WASHINGTON: The US on Thursday (Mar 20) issued new Iran-related sanctions, targeting entities including for the first time a Chinese "teapot," or independent refinery, and vessels that supplied crude oil to such processing plants.

It was Washington's fourth round of sanctions on Iran's oil sales since President Donald Trump said in February he was re-imposing a "maximum pressure" campaign including efforts to drive down the country's exports to zero. Trump aims to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and funding militant groups.

The refinery Treasury targeted for sanctions is China-based Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

"So-called 'teapot' refinery purchases of Iranian oil provide the primary economic lifeline for the Iranian regime, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror and the primary backer of the murderous Houthis in Yemen," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

China does not recognize US sanctions and is the largest importer of Iranian oil. China and Iran have built a trading system that uses mostly Chinese yuan and a network of middlemen, avoiding the dollar and exposure to US regulators.

"China has always been firmly opposed to illegal and unjustifiable unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction by the US," said a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington.

Earlier this month, China and Russia stood by Iran after Washington demanded nuclear talks with Tehran, with diplomats saying dialogue should only resume based on "mutual respect" and all sanctions ought to be lifted.