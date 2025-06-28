US stocks hit record on US-China trade progress

LONDON: Wall Street climbed into record territory on Friday (Jun 27) as the United States and China moved closer to a trade deal and Washington signalled it could reach tariff agreements with over a dozen other partners.

With the Israel-Iran ceasefire holding, investors turned attention back to the wider economy and President Donald Trump's tariff blitz.

Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on goods from nearly every country at the start of April, but he delayed higher rates on dozens of nations until Jul 9 to allow for talks.

On Thursday, he said the United States had signed a deal relating to trade with China, without providing further details.

China said on Friday that Washington would lift "restrictive measures", while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.

"While details remain sparse, the announcement removed another layer of uncertainty from the global risk environment," said David Morrison, an analyst at financial services firm Trade Nation.

"Investors welcomed the confirmation as a positive signal for supply chains and global trade, even if the implementation timeline remains vague," he added.

TRADE DEAL PROGRESS

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added on Friday that Washington could reach key tariff deals with over a dozen partners in the coming months and have its trade agenda completed by early September.

The United States is focusing on agreements with 18 key trading partners.

"If we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18, there are another important 20 relationships, then I think we could have trade wrapped up by Labour Day (Sep 1)," Bessent told Fox Business.

Wall Street stocks pushed higher, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices entering record territory.

The gains came despite the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, coming in at a higher-than-expected 0.2 per cent increase in May.

"Today's inflation report should not be enough to give markets a significant scare, but it probably dashes the slim hopes investors had for a July rate cut," said eToro US investment analyst Bret Kenwell.

"Further, it may give investors a bit of hesitation with stocks surging into record high territory as we near quarter-end," he added.