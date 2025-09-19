US Supreme Court to hear Trump tariffs case on Nov 5

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court said on Thursday (Sep 18) it will hear arguments on Nov 5 over the legality of President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, a major test of one of his boldest assertions of executive power central to his trade agenda.

The justices had already announced on Sep 9 that they would take up the case, after a lower court ruled Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing most of the tariffs under a federal law intended for emergencies.

LEGAL CHALLENGES

The ruling came after challenges from small businesses and 12 US states, most governed by Democrats, including New York, Illinois and Colorado. The court will also hear a separate case brought by family-owned toy company Learning Resources.

The tariffs remain in effect during the appeal.

Trump has made the levies a key foreign policy tool, saying they help renegotiate trade deals, secure concessions and exert pressure on other countries.