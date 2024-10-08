US Supreme Court rebuffs singer R Kelly's challenge to sex abuse conviction

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court declined on Monday (Oct 7) to hear imprisoned former R&B superstar R Kelly's appeal of his 2022 federal conviction on charges involving child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him, one of two cases in which he was found guilty of sex crimes.

The justices turned away Kelly's challenge to a lower court's decision upholding his conviction by a federal jury in Chicago.

Kelly, now 57, claimed in his Supreme Court filing that prosecutors filed the charges against him in the case after the statute of limitations had expired.

During that trial, several women testified that Kelly sexually abused them when they were minors. The jury also was shown video of Kelly molesting his goddaughter, who testified that the abuse began in the 1990s when she was a teenager.