US to take 10% equity stake in Intel, in Trump's latest corporate move

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Aug 22) the US government would take a 10 per cent stake in Intel under a deal with the struggling chipmaker that converts government grants into an equity share, the latest extraordinary intervention by the White House in corporate America.

The deal puts Trump on better terms with Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu, after he recently said the Malaysian-born Chinese American business executive should step down due to conflicts of interest.

It will ensure that the chipmaker will receive about US$10 billion in funds for building or expanding factories in the US.

Under the agreement, the US will purchase a 9.9 per cent stake in Intel for US$8.9 billion, or US$20.47 per share, which represents a discount of about US$4 from Intel's closing share price of US$24.80 on Friday.

The purchase of the 433.3 million Intel shares will be made with funding from the US$5.7 billion in unpaid grants from the Biden-era CHIPS Act and US$3.2 billion awarded to Intel for the Secure Enclave programme, also awarded under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Intel stock rose roughly 1 per cent in the extended session on Friday after closing up 5.5 per cent during regular trading.

Trump met with Tan on Friday, a White House official said. That followed Trump's Aug 11 meeting with the Intel CEO after Trump demanded that Tan resign over his ties to Chinese firms.

"He walked in wanting to keep his job and he ended up giving us $10 billion for the United States. So we picked up $10 billion," Trump said on Friday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on X that Tan had struck a deal "that's fair to Intel and fair to the American people".