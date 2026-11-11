US skips UN human rights review, drawing criticism

GENEVA: The United States spurned a UN meeting on Tuesday (Nov 10) where its human rights record under US President Donald Trump was due to be examined, drawing criticism from rights groups who say violations have surged to levels not seen in decades.

Washington disengaged from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council last year, citing an anti-Israel bias, and this is the second year in a row that it has skipped its own review - a process that even authoritarian states take part in.

The US left its seat on the stage of the UN meeting empty and the council decided to postpone the event until January.

A US State Department spokesperson said participation would imply endorsement of the council's work.

"This irredeemable body makes a mockery of human rights through consistent failures to uphold its own 'values' as it pushes anti-American rhetoric," the spokesperson said, without responding to allegations about the US record.

The 47-member council has not directly criticised Washington's rights record but its appointed experts have, such as over migrant deportations. Washington said deportations were carried out in accordance with US immigration law.