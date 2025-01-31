Teen skating phenoms, ex-world champions among victims of Washington air crash

World champion figure skaters, a pilot planning his wedding and teenage skaters seen as the "future of the sport" were among the 67 victims of the deadly midair collision between a commercial jet and a United States Army helicopter near Washington.

All 64 people aboard the American Eagle flight that took off from Wichita, Kansas, including 60 passengers and four crew members, and all three soldiers aboard the helicopter were killed when the two aircraft slammed into each other on Wednesday (Jan 29) night, causing a fiery explosion.

Here is what we know about some of the victims:

SPENCER LANE AND JINNA HAN

In 2022, Spencer watched Nathan Chen, the superstar American figure skater, win a gold medal at the Olympics and decided he wanted to take up skating too, his father, Douglas Lane, told WPRI in Rhode Island.

Three short years later, the 16-year-old had proven to be a prodigy, qualifying for an elite national training camp in Wichita reserved for young athletes that his skating club's executive director, Doug Zeghibe, described as "the future of the sport".

"He just loved it," Spencer's father said.

"There wasn't anyone pushing him. He was just somebody who loved it and had natural talent but also just worked every day."

"He was all-in on figure skating," Douglas Lane said.

Shortly before taking off, Spencer posted a photo of the wing of the plane on Instagram, according to media reports. In another post, he said qualifying for the camp had been a longtime goal and that the training was an "amazing experience".

Jinna, 13, had also qualified for the camp, which followed last week's US national figure skating championship in Kansas.

Both Spencer and Jinna trained almost every day at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, according to Zeghibe, the club's director. The Lane family lived in Rhode Island, and the Han family lived in the Boston area.

Jinna was a "wonderful kid", Zeghibe said.

"Wonderful parents, great athlete, great competitor, loved by all," he told reporters.

Spencer's mother, Christine, and Jinna's mother, Jin, were also on the plane. Both were "role model parents" who made a lot of sacrifices to help their children excel in the sport, Zeghibe said.