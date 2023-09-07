Extreme heat, lack of air conditioning lead to deaths in Texas’ prisons: Advocacy groups

AUSTIN, Texas: Inmates and support groups are turning up the heat on an issue they say is killing people behind prison bars in Texas.

With no air conditioning in many cells amid a summer of heatwaves, advocates say that prisoners are falling sick and dying from the high temperatures.

The southern state in the United States has been baking under a blistering stretch of intensely hot days, breaking its daily heat records in August in several cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.

Heat alerts were issued across parts of the state and emergency services have seen a surge in heat-related illnesses.