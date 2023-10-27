US toymakers play up more educational and sustainable products to price-savvy parents

NEW YORK: As the year-end festive gift-giving season nears, parents across the United States are getting ready to splurge on toys for children.

But as inflation remains stubbornly high and price pressures continue to eat into the public’s spending power, shoppers are getting more savvy in their purchases.

Apart from hunting for the best deals, they are also looking at toys that teach and stimulate, from companies that pledge social responsibility in their products.

To match such expectations, toymakers are developing merchandise with more price-aware shoppers in mind, as they try to deliver options that fit every budget, industry experts said.