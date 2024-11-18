Why did Biden lift a ban on Ukraine striking inside Russia with US long-range missiles?

United States President Joe Biden’s move to allow Ukraine to use long-range US missiles against targets inside Russia is partly aimed at complicating president-elect Donald Trump’s potential policies, an expert said on Monday (Nov 18).

Biden’s decision, which marks a major reversal of Washington’s policy in the Russia-Ukraine war, comes just two months before he hands over the baton to Trump on Jan 20.

Tuesday marks 1,000 days since Russia invaded its neighbour. It is now advancing into Ukraine at its fastest rate since 2022, despite taking heavy losses.

For months, Kyiv has demanded the lifting of restrictions on the powerful missiles – known as the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) – to help defend its forces in Russia’s Kursk region.

MAKE TRUMP’S MOVES ON UKRAINE DIFFICULT

The main incentive behind Biden’s change of heart and the timing of his decision is “basically to make the life of incoming president Donald Trump as difficult as possible”, said Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of New South Wales.

The analyst said Biden and his Democratic Party were “confident they would win” the Nov 5 presidential election.

But Vice President Kamala Harris – who replaced Biden on the Democratic ticket in July – lost the White House race to Trump, who will now serve a second term in office.

“This decision does change the operational parameters of Donald Trump,” Korolev told CNA’s Asia First programme.

“Trump, during his election campaign and before he officially started campaigning, made very flashy statements about how he would end the war in Ukraine within a day or within a week – very promptly,” Korolev said.

“I think (Biden’s) decision makes it more difficult for Trump to make any decisive moves towards Ukraine without looking like he's actually a Russia supporter.”

Korolev added that while Trump could reverse Biden’s decision once in office, this will “not look nice” to America’s allies, especially in Europe.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine. On the campaign trail, he criticised Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy as “the greatest salesman of all time”, pointing to the billions in aid Washington has provided Kyiv.