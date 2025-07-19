Wells Fargo exit ban reignites foreign business fears in China

BEIJING: A travel ban imposed on a US Wells Fargo employee has raised fresh concerns among foreign firms about the risks of doing business in China, amid growing scrutiny of international companies and renewed fears of entanglement with Chinese authorities.

The bank has suspended all staff travel to China after Shanghai-born Chenyue Mao, who leads its international factoring division, was blocked from leaving the country in recent weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal. Mao is a US citizen, a source told Reuters.

Business groups, diplomats and foreign executives said the incident adds to a longstanding worry about China's use of so-called exit bans, especially troubling as Beijing attempts to attract foreign investment to support its slowing economy.

“Such stories can raise concerns of foreign businesses regarding travel to China,” said Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. “At a time when China is proactively trying to attract foreign investment it sends something of a mixed signal.”

US URGES CHINA TO LIFT BANS

The US embassy in Beijing confirmed it had raised concerns with Chinese officials.

“We have urged them to immediately allow impacted US citizens to return home,” a spokesperson said.

China's foreign ministry said it was not aware of the Wells Fargo matter, but added that the country remains committed to providing a welcoming environment for foreign businesses.

The US State Department updated its travel advisory for mainland China in November 2024, warning citizens to “exercise increased caution” due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including in relation to exit bans.”