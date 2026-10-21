What is PHP and why did it take government websites offline?

TOKYO: Artificial intelligence has found critical security flaws in a major programming language called PHP, with many websites taken offline Thursday (Oct 22) as organisations worldwide scramble to fend off would-be hackers.

As AI's fast-advancing capabilities fuel concern over the increased risk of cyberattacks, here are some questions and answers about the situation:

What is PHP and how widely used is it?

Created in the early 1990s, PHP is a computer programming language that helps run an estimated 70 per cent of the world's websites.

It is "a backbone of the web", according to security firm Wiz Research, which says it used AI to find vulnerabilities hidden in PHP for more than a decade.

PHP - a name that originally stood for Personal Home Page - underpins popular web design platforms, meaning the flaws could allow hackers to break into various sites, from online stores to government services.

A fix was released Wednesday, with the PHP Foundation telling the tech departments of companies and organisations around the world: "If you run PHP, it is imperative that you update now."

That has resulted in a slew of apps and websites - from the Paris police website to a Pokemon sleep tracker - going dark as developers work to protect their underlying code from hacks.