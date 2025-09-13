Who is Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder?

WASHINGTON, Utah: Eighteen-year-old Tyler Robinson seemingly had a bright future ahead of him.

The Utah teen had scored in the top percentile on his college entrance exam and earned himself a four-year scholarship to Utah State University in Logan. His proud mother posted a video on Facebook in which her firstborn son, the oldest of three, read aloud the school's letter offering him the grant.

"He's so excited to start his journey and it's going to be so amazing for him!" she wrote in another post.

Four years later, authorities say, Robinson fired a rifle shot on Tuesday (Sep 9) from atop a building at another university campus, killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and triggering a new round of national anxiety over rising political violence.

Investigators are still working to understand what allegedly led Robinson to that rooftop. Officials have not yet identified a precise motive for the shooting, though they offered some clues on Friday morning in announcing his arrest.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters that a family member interviewed by law enforcement said Robinson had recently mentioned Kirk's scheduled appearance at Utah Valley University, where he was shot.

"They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints he had," Cox said, without offering further details.

Robinson had also become more political in recent years, the family member told investigators, and authorities said he had engraved what appeared to be anti-fascist messages on bullet casings they found with the suspected murder weapon.