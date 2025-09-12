New video shows Charlie Kirk shooting suspect as investigators plead for public’s help

OREM, Utah: Investigators searching for the man who killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk appealed for the public's help Thursday (Sep 11), with no one in custody more than a day after a murder that has rocked America's fractious politics.

Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who harnessed surging youth support for President Donald Trump, was shot dead while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Hundreds of agents from across 20 law enforcement agencies are combing for clues to the identity of the culprit, but at a Thursday evening media briefing, they appeared to have little to show.

Authorities released a video showing a figure running across a roof at the university, then jumping to the ground and making his way off campus towards some trees - apparently the location where a high-powered bolt-action rifle was recovered.

"We cannot do our job without the public's help," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters, adding they had received more than 7,000 leads.

"We need as many, as much help as we can possibly get. Any videos or photos that you might have ... should be submitted to our digital media tip line."

FBI Director Kash Patel, who on Wednesday tweeted that agents had someone in custody before having to walk that back, stood mutely as Cox spoke.

No one took any questions from the assembled press corps.