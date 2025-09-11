US authorities find rifle, release photos in hunt for killer of Charlie Kirk

OREM, Utah: United States investigators said on Thursday (Sep 11) they had found the bolt-action rifle they believed was used to kill the influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk and released images of a person of interest as they searched for the shooter they described as college age.

Kirk, a 31-year-old author, podcast host and close ally of US President Donald Trump, helped build the Republican Party's support among younger voters.

He was killed on Wednesday by a single gunshot as he gave a talk at a university in Utah in what Trump called a "heinous assassination".

FBI and state officials said the killer arrived on the campus a few minutes before the event began, a debate led by Kirk titled "Prove Me Wrong" outdoors in front of about 3,000 people at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles (65km) south of Salt Lake City.

Security-camera videos show a person going up stairwells to get onto a roof before firing at Kirk, the officials told a press conference. Kirk, a staunch defender of gun rights, was answering an audience question about mass shootings when the bullet struck his neck. Audience members fled in panic.