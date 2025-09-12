Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody

OREM, Utah: A young Utah man suspected of killing the influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university in the city of Orem was in custody on Friday (Sep 12), Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters.

"We got him," Cox told reporters.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, had confessed to a family friend - or "implied that he had committed the murder" to that friend - and that person in turn had contacted the Washington County sheriff's office on Thursday.

A family member interviewed by investigators said Robinson had become more political recently and spoke in a disparaging manner about Kirk, Cox told reporters. Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night, about 33 hours after Kirk's murder, FBI Director Kash Patel said at the press conference.