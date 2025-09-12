Logo
Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody
Authorities have identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah.

This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Sep 12, 2025 shows Tyler Robinson. (Photo: Utah Governor's Office via AP)

12 Sep 2025 08:25PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2025 11:07PM)
OREM, Utah: A young Utah man suspected of killing the influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university in the city of Orem was in custody on Friday (Sep 12), Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters.

"We got him," Cox told reporters.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, had confessed to a family friend - or "implied that he had committed the murder" to that friend - and that person in turn had contacted the Washington County sheriff's office on Thursday.

A family member interviewed by investigators said Robinson had become more political recently and spoke in a disparaging manner about Kirk, Cox told reporters. Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night, about 33 hours after Kirk's murder, FBI Director Kash Patel said at the press conference.

People place lit candles below a photo of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, at a vigil in his memory, on Sep 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson)

Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was killed by a single bullet as he spoke onstage at an outdoor amphitheatre at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Previously, US investigators said they had found the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used to kill Kirk and released images of a person of interest.

Investigators spoke to Robinson's roommate, who showed them comments Robinson had made on Discord, a chat and streaming platform popular with gamers, discussing retrieving a rifle from a drop point and then leaving the rifle in a bush wrapped in a towel. This matched the description of the gun that authorities recovered after the shooting in a wooded area near campus.

This screenshot taken from a video footage released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sep 11, 2025 shows a person of interest running on the lawn at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, immediately after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. (Image: AFP/FBI)

Ammunition found at the scene had been inscribed, Cox said. The messages on the casing included: "What's this;" "Oh, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao;" "If you read this, you are gay, LMAO;" and "Hey fascist, catch!," Cox told reporters.

Kirk, a well-connected activist, author and podcast host, helped build support for Trump and the Republican Party among younger voters.

Kirk was the co-founder and president of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and appeared at Utah Valley on Wednesday as part of a planned 15-event "American Comeback Tour" of US college campuses. His killing stirred outrage and denunciations of political violence from Democrats, Republicans and foreign governments.

Source: AP/ec

