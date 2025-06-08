WorldPride attendees to march through Washington in defiance of Trump

WASHINGTON: LGBTQ+ people from around the world will march through the streets of Washington on Saturday (Jun 7) in a joyful celebration meant to show defiance to President Donald Trump's rollback of queer rights.

The parade route will come within one block of the White House grounds in one of the final main events of the weeks-long WorldPride celebration.

On Sunday a more political event, dubbed a rally and march, will convene at the Lincoln Memorial, a revered space in the US civil rights movement as the site of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.

Events will play out in the US capital in the wake of the Trump administration's measures to curtail LGBTQ+ rights.

The Republican president has issued executive orders limiting transgender rights, banning transgender people from serving in the armed forces, and rescinding anti-discrimination policies for LGBTQ+ people as part of a campaign to repeal diversity, equity and inclusion programs.