Yemen separatists 'determined' in independence drive after battlefield wins: AFP

ABU DHABI: Yemen's separatists are determined to establish a new state after seizing swathes of territory this month, their spokesman told AFP on Wednesday (Dec 31), but added that secession would only happen when conditions are right.



The group's staggering advance has sparked fresh upheaval in Yemen after more than a decade of war between the Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels who forced the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014.



Despite a wave of air strikes targeting their positions and calls from Saudi Arabia to fall back, the STC says it will hold its ground and reinforce its territory.



"What happened recently has made southerners more determined - psychologically and emotionally - to restore the state," STC spokesman Anwar Al-Tamimi told AFP during an interview in Abu Dhabi.



"When the appropriate historical, international and regional moment arrives will we be ready to restore our state. Whether it will be in the long term, medium term or immediately, that will depend on the circumstances," Tamimi added.