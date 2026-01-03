Yemen separatists launch two-year independence transition as strikes kill 20

The wealthy Gulf states formed the backbone of the military coalition aimed at ousting the Houthis, who forced the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014 and seized areas including most of Yemen's population.



But after a brutal, decade-long civil war, the Houthis remain in place and the Saudis and Emiratis are backing different factions in the government-held territories.



Yemen's Aden-based government comprises a fractious coalition of groups, including the STC, united by their opposition to the Houthis.



The UAE, which withdrew most of its troops from Yemen in 2019, pledged to pull out the remainder after Tuesday's coalition airstrikes on an alleged weapons shipment at Mukalla port, despite denying it contained arms.



On Friday, a UAE government official confirmed all troops had left, adding that Abu Dhabi "remains committed to dialogue, de-escalation, and internationally supported processes as the only sustainable path to peace".