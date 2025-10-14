Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Washington to discuss air defence, long-range missiles

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday (Oct 13) he will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defences and expanding its long-range strike capabilities.

The announcement followed two days of phone conversations between the leaders as talks intensified over whether Washington would supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles capable of striking Moscow.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is expected to arrive in Washington ahead of the summit.

MISSILE TALKS AND DRONE DEAL

Kyiv has been lobbying for the US-made Tomahawk missiles, which it says would be used solely against military targets. Moscow has warned that such a move would mark a serious escalation.

Zelenskyy said he had already discussed Ukraine’s requirements with Trump.

"Frankly, I've already shared our vision with Trump... but some of these things are not for a phone conversation, so we'll meet," he told reporters in Kyiv.

Trump has said he is considering sending the missiles but may also speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the issue.

Ukraine and the United States are also nearing an agreement on a drone technology partnership that would see Ukraine share some of its expertise with Washington. European diplomats say the deal could help keep Trump engaged and supportive of Ukraine.