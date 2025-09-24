Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN, push for new US sanctions on Russia

UNITED NATIONS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to meet Donald Trump at the United Nations on Tuesday (Sep 23) and press for new sanctions on Russia, in a fresh bid to persuade the US president to swing more firmly behind Kyiv's war effort.

Key goals for Zelenskyy will be to discuss how to improve Ukraine's air defences and set up a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as part of Trump's peace effort, a source in Ukraine's delegation told Reuters.

Trump has pushed the idea of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly with him also taking part, as a way to make progress in his bid to end the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Moscow has said no such meeting is planned and that the agenda would have to be well prepared for it to happen. Kyiv has pointed to that as proof that Russia is not willing to deviate from its maximalist aims and obstructing Trump's efforts.

The meeting in New York was set to start a few hours after Trump addressed the UN General Assembly, saying the Ukraine war had not made "Russia look good".

The US president threatened economic measures against Moscow but said he wanted US allies to take the same steps and derided European powers for continuing to buy Russian energy despite the war.

Kyiv's hopes of winning tough new US sanctions on Russia have been fading. A new pragmatism in Ukraine has made Zelenskyy's latest talks with Trump less fraught than earlier meetings, with lessons learnt from February's Oval Office bust-up.

Though Kyiv expects no new direct US military aid, its war effort relies heavily on US intelligence sharing and a new mechanism that allows Europe to buy it US weapons such as air defenses.