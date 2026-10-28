Dutch zookeeper dies after leopard mauling

THE HAGUE: A keeper at a Dutch zoo has died days after being mauled in a leopard enclosure, the safari park announced on Tuesday (Oct 27).



The woman was attacked while caring for two Persian leopards in an indoor facility at the Beekse Bergen park in the south of the Netherlands.



It is not clear exactly what happened in the enclosure as there are no cameras. The animals were inside due to bad weather and staff are usually kept away from the leopards.



She sustained serious injuries to her head and neck, according to local media. She underwent emergency surgery but died on Tuesday, the zoo said in a statement.



"The keeper started at the Beekse Bergen Safari Park at the age of 17 and worked here, with only a few short interruptions, for nearly 40 years," the statement said.



An independent investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances of the incident, the zoo added.



The leopards were behaving naturally, a park spokesperson told Omroep Brabant, a local media outlet.



"They are, and remain, predators."