75 years of collaboration in the fast lane: Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP celebrate with Formula 1 icons in Singapore

Since their collaboration began 75 years ago, Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP have shared the same goal – pushing the limits of performance through continual advances in fuel and lubricants. This alliance has powered generations of racing victories, with Shell V-Power as the only fuel used, trusted and recommended by Scuderia Ferrari HP, delivering performance on the track and in everyday journeys.

To mark the anniversary, Shell brought the celebration to Singapore with a series of exclusive VIP experiences that recognised the support of its customers. “This isn’t just about the products we create – it’s about the complete package of innovation we bring to the public,” said Mr Tan Min Yih, senior vice president, Shell Mobility and Convenience (Asia).

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Doong Shiwen, general manager, Shell Mobility and Convenience (Singapore), added: “We wanted to put together something truly memorable for our customers – an occasion that reflects how special they are to us.”

Following July’s trip to Maranello – the home of Scuderia Ferrari HP – for selected Shell customers, and September’s release of limited-edition memorabilia, October delivered the highlight of the campaign: an afternoon with Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

GOING THE DISTANCE, TOGETHER