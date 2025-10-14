75 years of collaboration in the fast lane: Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP celebrate with Formula 1 icons in Singapore
An exclusive event brought fans up close with race stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, while highlighting Shell’s drive for innovation and rewards that go beyond the track.
Since their collaboration began 75 years ago, Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP have shared the same goal – pushing the limits of performance through continual advances in fuel and lubricants. This alliance has powered generations of racing victories, with Shell V-Power as the only fuel used, trusted and recommended by Scuderia Ferrari HP, delivering performance on the track and in everyday journeys.
To mark the anniversary, Shell brought the celebration to Singapore with a series of exclusive VIP experiences that recognised the support of its customers. “This isn’t just about the products we create – it’s about the complete package of innovation we bring to the public,” said Mr Tan Min Yih, senior vice president, Shell Mobility and Convenience (Asia).
Echoing this sentiment, Mr Doong Shiwen, general manager, Shell Mobility and Convenience (Singapore), added: “We wanted to put together something truly memorable for our customers – an occasion that reflects how special they are to us.”
Following July’s trip to Maranello – the home of Scuderia Ferrari HP – for selected Shell customers, and September’s release of limited-edition memorabilia, October delivered the highlight of the campaign: an afternoon with Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
GOING THE DISTANCE, TOGETHER
On Oct 2, Yardbird Southern Table and Bar at Marina Bay Sands buzzed with anticipation as Shell customers gathered to meet Hamilton and Leclerc. Close to 50 guests from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia attended in person, while around 140 others joined virtually.
For long-time customer Allan Leow, 49, the experience was a reward years in the making. A loyal Shell V-Power user since his first car, he redeemed a year’s worth of points through Shell GO+ – the brand’s digital loyalty programme on the Shell Asia app.
The excitement spanned generations. Thirteen-year-old Emma Grace and her mother Joanne Fang showed how Formula 1’s appeal bridges age groups. “I’ve been supporting Leclerc since he started racing for Scuderia Ferrari HP,” said the young fan, who convinced her mother to switch to Shell V-Power after spotting posters for the campaign at a local Shell station.
Guests from across the region bonded over games and a Formula 1-themed trivia contest, joined by those participating online. Adding a local twist, attendees also tried their hand, or feet, at ‘chapteh’, a traditional game where players use their feet to keep a feathered shuttlecock in the air.
MOMENTS MADE FOR THE FEED
The energy in the room peaked when Hamilton and Leclerc arrived. Relaxed and good-humoured, they quickly connected with the audience. During the question-and-answer segment, the drivers took questions from fans on-site and online. One of the most memorable came from Mr Jeffery Sung, who asked what advice Hamilton would give Singapore’s youth about perseverance and chasing their dreams.
Hamilton’s response came not from the podium, but from experience. He recalled watching Formula 1 as a child and noticing that “none of the drivers looked like me”. But that didn’t stop him from pursuing his dream. “My family was there for me every step of the way,” he added.
The afternoon drew to a close with a group photo – a fitting keepsake from a day that brought fans and their racing heroes a little closer.
WHERE INNOVATION MEETS EVERYDAY DRIVING
Beyond the fanfare, the collaboration between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari HP continues to make its mark where it matters most – on the road. “The energy and passion of our customers inspire us to keep advancing, bringing innovation from the racetrack to the road,” said Mr Tan.
That pursuit of performance is exemplified in Shell V-Power, available at every Shell station in Singapore. Sharing 99 per cent of the same types of compounds as the race fuel used by Scuderia Ferrari HP, it is formulated to clean critical engine parts, supporting optimal performance and bringing race-proven technology to daily drives.
Among those who have felt the difference is Grab driver Peng Chye Hay. “Shell V-Power gives my car a boost and helps me save on fuel,” he said. “It keeps the engine cleaner and easier to maintain.”
For Shell GO+ members, every refill is also a chance to be rewarded. Points earned at the pump can be redeemed for special rewards, turning routine commutes into opportunities that go beyond the road.
