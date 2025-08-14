Adaptation and resilience: An investment opportunity in a changing world

Around the world, extreme weather events are increasingly affecting communities, industries and businesses – from blizzards in the United States and cyclones in the Bay of Bengal to rising sea levels in Singapore that have prompted plans for the large-scale Long Island reclamation project for coastal protection.

These climate-related events are expected to become even more frequent and severe. Global temperatures have now risen by 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels, making 2024 the hottest year on record.

While mitigation remains essential, there is a growing urgency to protect communities and assets – making climate adaptation and resilience just as important. This comes amid shifting geopolitical priorities, with some governments and companies showing signs of scaling back on climate goals, said Mr Daniel Oehling, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG). BCG recently teamed up with Temasek on a report titled The Private Equity Opportunity in Climate Adaptation and Resilience.

With global spending on climate adaptation and resilience expected to exceed US$1 trillion (S$1.29 trillion) by 2030 and more companies offering scalable, high-demand solutions, the report spotlights this field as a compelling opportunity for private equity investment.

CONNECTING CAPITAL WITH CLIMATE ADAPTATION AND RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS

Despite the potential, private equity investors have been slow to act, with adaptation and resilience making up less than 10 per cent of total climate-related investments last year.

One reason is the belief that safeguarding infrastructure and social systems falls primarily to governments and non-governmental organisations, said Mr Oehling. “In reality, many of the assets at risk, the corresponding economic impact and the solutions needed lie in the private sector. That’s where commercial investors can find meaningful value pools and long-term potential.”

Some investors are held back by unfamiliarity with this emerging space and concerns about technology risks, assuming it is dominated by early-stage outfits without stable business models and cash flows. Others struggle to act, as solution providers are often embedded within traditional industries like engineering and construction, making them harder to identify as climate adaptation and resilience companies.

To help investors better understand the landscape, the report introduces the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Investment Opportunity Map – a three-layered framework that breaks down the sector into seven impact themes, such as water, infrastructure and agriculture. These themes are further divided into over 50 subsectors – ranging from seawater desalination to wildfire management – and showcase hundreds of practical solutions that span modular flood barriers to smart meters.

Mr Oehling said the team used a scoring model that combines current and forward-looking indicators of private and public sector demand, as well as investor activity, to identify subsectors with strong near-term potential. “This is the first time a tool this comprehensive has been built from a private equity perspective,” he shared.

THREE PROMISING AREAS IN CLIMATE ADAPTATION AND RESILIENCE