Advancing medical frontiers by bridging the gap between the lab and the clinic

Dr Sarah Tai found her calling in medicine because she wanted to comfort, heal and cure the sick. But after becoming a clinician, she could not shake off the feeling that more could be done to advance medical care.

“A senior clinician researcher once told me that he felt being a doctor was like a village experiencing floods, then rebuilding, only to be flooded again. Research, in contrast, is like building the dam,” she said.

Determined to contribute to these protective efforts in medicine, Dr Tai embarked on her PhD journey by enrolling in Duke-NUS Medical School’s Integrated Biology and Medicine programme. Her decision to pursue her doctoral studies at Duke-NUS’ Laboratory for Translational and Molecular Imaging (LTMI) was influenced by the institution’s strong focus on translational research and close affiliation with SingHealth institutes.

Concurrently serving as a clinician within the Singapore General Hospital’s Department of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Dr Tai’s research focus lies in designing radiolabelled molecules targeted toward disease signatures. This pursuit aims to address clinical needs that current non-invasive diagnostic and therapeutic tests fall short of fulfilling.

“Staying updated with my clinical work while pursuing my PhD is important as it enables me to hone my clinical skills and remain engaged in the clinical sphere, which presents the vital questions that drive meaningful translational research,” explained the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) scholar. “After all, if we want our research to ultimately benefit patients, its basis must come from addressing unmet clinical needs.”

A MULTIDISCIPLINARY AND PATIENT-CENTRED APPROACH

At LTMI, PhD students like Dr Tai work with researchers from a broad range of disciplines through partnerships with SingHealth institutes like the National Cancer Centre Singapore and Singapore General Hospital.

Part of Duke-NUS’ Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Signature Research Programme, the LTMI was founded in 2015 by Assistant Professor Ann-Marie Chacko to investigate the development of molecular imaging systems and how they can be applied to drug discovery and early drug development.

Then MD-PhD student Dr Tan Kai Wei, now a postdoctoral fellow, came across the LTMI at the end of his second year of medical school, when he was scrolling through the PhD faculty list at Duke-NUS as part of his search for a PhD project related to radiology.

“I was immediately drawn to the positron emission tomography (PET) images presented by Asst Prof Chacko,” he said. “While other imaging modalities such as computed tomography, X-ray, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging provide the anatomical information of organs, PET imaging adds value by providing another dimension of information, such as the expression of a certain antigen within cancer cells.”