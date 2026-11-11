AI can give students answers. But how do we help them learn?
NIE’s refreshed Master of Education (Learning Sciences & AI) explores how educators can use the technology without losing sight of how students learn, think and make decisions for themselves.
Early in his career, Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) lecturer Jayden Ang participated in a curriculum review of a module he was teaching. Although he had a PhD in chemistry and strong subject knowledge, he found himself on less certain ground when the discussion turned to teaching and learning.
“Many pedagogical concepts and terms were unfamiliar, and I sometimes struggled to follow the conversation,” said Dr Ang. “It became clear that knowing a subject is not the same as understanding how students learn or how to design effective learning experiences.”
That realisation prompted Dr Ang to pursue formal teacher training. In 2024, with NYP’s support, he completed a Master of Education (Learning Sciences & Technologies), or MEd (LST), at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore). The programme deepened his interest in pedagogy, educational technology and research.
It has since been refreshed as the Master of Education (Learning Sciences & AI), or MEd (LS&AI).
“Curriculum design involves more than deciding what content to teach,” he said. “It also requires a good understanding of the learning sciences – how students learn, when and why particular approaches might support that process, and how technology can meaningfully enhance learning.”
ASKING BETTER QUESTIONS ABOUT TEACHING
Returning to the classroom as a student gave Dr Ang fresh insights into his own polytechnic students’ experiences, from navigating blended learning to managing assessment deadlines. Learning alongside classmates from different parts of Singapore’s education sector also exposed him to different points of view.
“Listening to their perspectives made me more open to questioning my own teaching practices,” he said. “When designing or reviewing a lesson or assessment, I now think more critically about why an approach should work, how it supports learning and how to evaluate its effectiveness. I look at several sources of evidence, including student feedback, learning outcomes and relevant research.”
Dr Ang is also a teaching and learning specialist at NYP, where he guides colleagues on curriculum improvements and research. Questions such as “Why are we doing things this way?” and “What evidence supports it?” are now part of those discussions.
The same evidence-informed approach guides his use of technology in the classroom. “Rather than using technology simply because it is available, I think about whether it meaningfully supports the learning process,” said Dr Ang. “I pay more attention to how a learning activity is structured, what students are expected to learn, and whether technology gives them opportunities to think, participate and apply knowledge.”
WHEN AI CAN DO MORE, WHAT SHOULD LEARNERS STILL DO?
As AI adoption becomes more widely used in education, it is changing how learners, teachers and technology interact, according to Dr Wen Yun, associate professor of Learning Sciences and Assessment at NIE.
“Unlike conventional educational technologies, generative AI can play a more active role in the learning process. It can provide feedback, engage learners in dialogue and even act as a tutor,” she said. “But this also creates a challenge. When answers, explanations and ideas can be generated almost instantly, students need to determine what to ask, what to trust and question, and what thinking they still need to do themselves.”
Dr Wen, who leads the MEd (LS&AI) programme, said these considerations helped shape its refresh. “A central question is how to design learning environments in which AI expands what learners can do while progressively developing, rather than replacing, their agency, judgment and responsibility. We need to make thoughtful decisions about what AI should do, what learners should continue doing for themselves, and where teacher judgment and human interaction remain essential.”
Previously, AI was covered as a standalone topic or module in the MEd (LST) programme. It now features more prominently across the MEd (LS&AI) curriculum, including learning design, assessment, learning analytics and educational practices.
For example, the redesigned Foundations of the Learning Sciences course allows participants to revisit foundational and contemporary learning theories and explore their relevance in AI-enabled learning environments.
Advances in AI also make it easier for participants to turn learning design ideas into working prototypes that can be tested and refined. These could include game-based learning activities in schools or interactive workplace training experiences where adult learners practise decision-making in real-world scenarios.
The MEd (LS&AI) is intended for professionals whose work involves understanding, designing or supporting learning. Beyond teachers and lecturers, it is also relevant to those in corporate training, professional development and educational technology.
Dr Ang, who is now pursuing a Doctor in Education at NIE, sees the programme’s greater emphasis on AI as timely. “AI should enhance our capacity as educators, not replace the pedagogical judgment that guides our decisions,” he said. “Educators and professionals need to understand how people learn before they can become more thoughtful and informed users of AI.”
The MEd (LS&AI) will welcome its first intake in August 2027. Applications close on Jan 15, 2027. Apply for the programme or explore others on offer through NIE’s Graduate Programmes Application Exercise.