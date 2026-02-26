Asia Pacific Maritime 2026 spotlights next-energy technologies and innovation

New energy systems are no longer distant prospects for the maritime sector. Batteries are powering commercial vessels, biodiesels are undergoing extended sea trials and rotor sails are appearing on deep-sea ships. Shipowners are increasingly able to assess the operational impact of new fuels and electrification with greater precision.

Clean operations have shifted from aspiration to implementation – and Asia is becoming one of the key proving grounds for this transition. Across the region, emerging technologies such as e-mobility and ammonia-capable engines are being tested, scaled and readied for real‑world adoption.

This momentum sets the stage for the 19th edition of Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), which returns to Marina Bay Sands from Mar 25 to 27. The sold-out exhibition and conference will bring together more than 800 exhibitors and an anticipated 20,000 industry professionals across shipbuilding, workboats, offshore, electric and hybrid marine sectors.