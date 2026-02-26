Asia Pacific Maritime 2026 spotlights next-energy technologies and innovation
APM’s largest-ever edition returns to Marina Bay Sands, showcasing future fuels, electric and hybrid systems, wind propulsion and AI technologies shaping the next era of maritime operations.
New energy systems are no longer distant prospects for the maritime sector. Batteries are powering commercial vessels, biodiesels are undergoing extended sea trials and rotor sails are appearing on deep-sea ships. Shipowners are increasingly able to assess the operational impact of new fuels and electrification with greater precision.
Clean operations have shifted from aspiration to implementation – and Asia is becoming one of the key proving grounds for this transition. Across the region, emerging technologies such as e-mobility and ammonia-capable engines are being tested, scaled and readied for real‑world adoption.
This momentum sets the stage for the 19th edition of Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), which returns to Marina Bay Sands from Mar 25 to 27. The sold-out exhibition and conference will bring together more than 800 exhibitors and an anticipated 20,000 industry professionals across shipbuilding, workboats, offshore, electric and hybrid marine sectors.
Anchored by the theme Future of Vessels, Solutions for Tomorrow, the event will explore advanced propulsion systems, alternative fuels, energy-efficient technologies, equipment modernisation and innovative ship design, in response to Asia Pacific’s unique operational demands.
THE ENGINEERING BEHIND CLEANER FLEETS
For many shipowners and operators, energy choices are now influencing commercial and technical decisions across the vessel lifecycle. Batteries, hybrid architectures and renewable fuels are no longer niche considerations. Shipowners, financiers, insurers and yards are evaluating them alongside conventional options as part of long‑term fleet planning.
Class societies are entering design conversations earlier, while crews are preparing to work with newer power plants and fuels in conditions where safety, serviceability and certification are as critical as emission reductions.
Electrification is gaining attention due to clear gains in power efficiency. Batteries allow engines to run at steadier loads and enable partial or full electric operation on certain routes. Already in commercial use for harbour craft, service fleets and short-sea vessels, they also help cut noise and emissions in port waters.
“Battery electrification will help shipowners and operators to immediately improve vessel efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mr Jan-Erik Rasanen, chief technology officer at Foreship, part of certification group RINA (Registro Italiano Navale ed Aeronautico). He noted that batteries require flexible power plants and highlighted the need for future-proof design at the newbuild stage.
Reflecting this transition, APM 2026 introduces an electric and hybrid power segment featuring AYK Energy, CALB, Eve Energy, MT Power and Shenzhen Racern Technology, which will showcase systems and components for hybrid and fully electric vessels.
A new initiative, the Electric and Hybrid Consultation Lounge, will also allow shipowners, operators and yards to engage with experts from the Maritime Battery Forum, CharIN, the International Electric Maritime Association and the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association. Topics include high-power charging, battery systems, next-generation electric technologies and zero-emission operations.
NEW POWER SYSTEMS ON THE EXHIBITION FLOOR
Electrification is not the only pathway under way. Liquid biofuels are advancing through rigorous long-duration trials, including a 1,000-hour biodiesel sea trial of Pinnacle Marine’s President 100, operated by Prestige Ocean. Powered by Weichai engines and running entirely on renewable biodiesel, the vessel marks a milestone that will be recognised at APM through a testing certification ceremony.
Weichai, returning for its 10th appearance at APM, will present its “largest and most ambitious showcase yet”. Its B100 product series will be on display, as it expands its clean propulsion portfolio.
Wind propulsion is also re-emerging as a viable decarbonisation tool. Rotor sails and rigid wings are finding their way onto deep‑sea tonnage, with Clarksons reporting 89 vessels equipped with wind-assist systems as of December last year. The International Windship Association noted that up to 130 more are expected by 2028.
At APM 2026, exhibitors such as Chantiers de l’Atlantique (SolidSail), Econowind BV and Norsepower Oy will display equipment designed to ease engine load and boost fuel performance.
Efficiency gains are also being driven by innovations in coatings, engines and digital tools. Exhibitors include Hempel, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia, Nippon Paint Marine, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia (MTU) and Siemens Energy.
WHY ASIA MATTERS FOR MARITIME ENERGY DECISIONS
Asia has become a strategic crossroads in energy transition. The region is home to major shipbuilding nations, emerging electric vessel markets, offshore operators, energy exporters, classification societies and financial centres – all the players needed to take next‑energy technologies from concept to open water.
The region is also where some of the first commercial-scale electrification and hybridisation projects are being launched. For example, the Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA) – a Singapore-based industry initiative aimed at decarbonising the maritime industry – has delivered Voltai, Singapore’s largest electric supply boat, and is pioneering a milk run trial designed to consolidate deliveries and reduce emissions.
Additionally, CSA is delivering its second e-vessel: Singapore and Southeast Asia’s first fully electric tug. Insights from these CSA projects, ongoing trials and critical enablers for scaling marine electrification will be highlighted at APM 2026.
The conference will feature close to 100 industry experts who will speak on practical solutions that can optimise vessel operation. The keynote session, The Maritime State of Play and What’s Next for Asia, will examine how new regional activity intersects with classification, fuel strategies and data-driven operations in the world’s busiest waters.
“As the demand for shipping grows, it becomes clear that digitalisation plays a crucial role beyond a tool for efficiency,” said Mr Joey Chua, councillor and chair of the digitalisation committee at Singapore Shipping Association. “Adoption needs to happen across the ecosystem – shipowners, port operators, regulatory bodies and more – for real progress to be made.”
The 2026 Asia Pacific Maritime exhibition and conference takes place from Mar 25 to 27 at Marina Bay Sands. Register for APM 2026 now.