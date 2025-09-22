Beyond the chat: How WeChat shapes everyday bonds and discoveries

For Ms Chui, WeChat is also a way to explore new places and pursue her passions. Beyond arranging meet-ups with her Shenzhen relatives, she has used the app to enrich her travels abroad.

Ahead of a two-week adventure in Yunnan, China, last year, she and her friends set up a group chat to share plans, swap ideas and refine their itinerary with the help of Mini Programs. “We also added our tour guide on WeChat, which made it easier to coordinate plans,” she said.

With logistics settled, the group could immerse themselves in the journey – from the snow-capped peaks of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in Lijiang to the rushing waters of Tiger Leaping Gorge and leisurely strolls through towns rich in old-world charm.

In China, WeChat became Ms Chui’s bridge to new friendships. While travelling, she came to know others on the same path: “Since everyone used the app, we added one another to share photos and itineraries. Travelling felt more enjoyable as we exchanged experiences and learnt about one another’s cultures.”

The app’s auto-translate function made these exchanges even smoother. “I used it to check if I understood what they were saying, so I wouldn’t reply out of context,” said Ms Chui.

WeChat also gave her parents peace of mind as she journeyed through Kunming, Dali, Lijiang and Shangri-La. Familiar with the platform, they appreciated the steady stream of check-ins – brief texts and voice notes like ‘I’ve boarded the plane’ or ‘We’ve reached our hotel’ – that assured them she was safe.

Back home in Singapore, Ms Chui uses WeChat to keep up with fellow fans of her favourite K-pop group, Seventeen. After meeting Chinese fans at past concerts and sharing photos and videos with them, she became part of the wider fanbase on the app. “Now I’m in about four or five WeChat groups where we discuss upcoming music and concert tours. We also send gifs, videos and memes and commiserate over how hard it is to get concert tickets.”

For her, these groups have grown into a community. “The enthusiasm shared before, during and after concerts or album launches fuels the spirit of the fandom. There’s a sense of kinship when everyone shares the same excitement.”

In more ways than one, WeChat has become part of Ms Chui’s daily life. Elsewhere, it is giving students and young creators room to develop and share ideas.

WHERE CREATIVITY MEETS POSSIBILITY