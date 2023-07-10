Blending business and leisure in one award-winning hotel
Amari SPICE Penang brings together world-class business facilities and vibrant hospitality – so guests can experience the best of work and play.
Long renowned as one of Malaysia’s top business hubs, Penang houses more than 300 multinational corporations and is gaining traction as the Silicon Valley of the East.
The island is also a popular destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) in Asia, while local and international tourists are drawn to Penang’s rich cultural heritage, idyllic sea views and state-of-the-art modern amenities.
For business visitors, the Setia Penang International Convention and Exhibition Centre – known as Setia SPICE – delivers a sterling integrated events experience a mere 10-minute drive from Penang International Airport.
Just next door is Amari SPICE Penang, a contemporary business hotel that recently won three awards at the prestigious HAPA Awards Malaysia Series 2023–2024.
Known as Asia’s Hospitality Oscars, the HAPA Awards recognised Amari SPICE Penang as Malaysia’s Best MICE Hotel and named the hotel’s general manager, Mr Noorazzudin Omar, one of the Top 20 General Managers in the Hospitality Personality category. Amari SPICE Penang also received the HAPA Award of Resilience, a special recognition given to hotels and hospitality establishments for overcoming challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A BUSINESS TOURISM DESTINATION LIKE NO OTHER
Managed by the ONYX Hospitality Group, Amari SPICE Penang is the flagship Amari Hotel in Malaysia. With immediate connectivity to Setia SPICE, proximity to the airport, and modern facilities, it has become the go-to destination in Penang for domestic and international MICE organisers.
Conveniently situated in Penang’s central business district in Bayan Lepas, the hotel also remains within a 25-minute drive from popular attractions, such as Penang Hill, Penang Botanic Gardens and the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site.
For business visitors, Amari SPICE Penang offers a range of amenities designed to replicate the comfort and efficiency of working from home.
Besides standard features such as free Wi-Fi and secure parking, the hotel provides a multilingual concierge, currency exchange and ample space for meetings and events – from small-group discussions to dinner-and-dance functions. It also has a team of specialised event planners ready to assist with organising the perfect gathering.
WORK ENDS, RELAXATION BEGINS
At Amari SPICE Penang, the end of a meeting-filled day should mark the beginning of a relaxing experience. Take your pick from more than 450 rooms, all stylishly designed with smart workspace features to cater to business and leisure needs.
Deluxe and Premier rooms provide views of hillside greenery, golf courses or the city skyline via floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy top-notch comfort with beds chosen for sleep quality and an ensuite rain shower. A dedicated workspace gives you space to focus, while the 50-inch TV with streaming capabilities and a wireless soundbar lets you unwind with your favourite shows. Premier room guests also have their own coffee machines for the perfect start to their day.
Executive and Executive Deluxe rooms provide Executive Lounge access, with benefits such as private check-in, meeting room usage and complimentary breakfast. The lounge boasts panoramic views from the 25th floor, best admired over cocktails and appetisers at sunset.
For a more luxurious experience with the same Executive Lounge privileges, the one-bedroom suites and the spacious 143-sq-m Amari Suite offer a home away from home, replete with lavish furnishings, rich textiles and charming Peranakan-inspired accents.
ENJOY THE ESCAPE
When it comes to dining, Amari SPICE Penang rises to the occasion with five restaurants and bars: The all-day, East-meets-West Amaya Food Gallery set in a tropical garden; the popular Amaya Bar, where guests can unwind over a drink; Cascade, for afternoon tea and evening get-togethers; and Aqua Bar for poolside refreshments. Soon to open is the rooftop D’Observatory Sky Bar, serving European and Asian tapas, cocktails inspired by local flavours, and expansive city views.
Fitness buffs can swim laps in the hotel’s 25m-long pool surrounded by lush greenery, hit the fully equipped FIT Centre for a quick workout or jog at the running track in Setia SPICE’s roof garden.
For a complete escape from work, a rejuvenating experience awaits at Breeze Spa. Try the Signature Mood Massage, or ask for a recommendation while relaxing in one of the five luxuriously appointed treatment rooms.
As Malaysia’s premier MICE hotel, Amari SPICE Penang welcomes guests intending to conduct business in comfort – and in between, experience best-in-class hospitality that makes work travel feel like a vacation.
Brighten your world of work and play at the vibrant Amari SPICE Penang.