Bosch powers the future of mobility in Southeast Asia

Electric vehicles (EVs) are steadily becoming part of everyday life in Southeast Asia, as more consumers make the switch to greener transport options.

According to Mr Vijay Ratnaparkhe, president of Bosch Southeast Asia, EV adoption in the region has gained momentum in recent years, rising from 9 per cent in 2023 to 13 per cent in 2024. In Singapore, the shift is even more pronounced: About one-third of new cars registered in 2024 were electric, up from nearly one in five in 2023, and just over one in 10 in 2022.

Despite the encouraging trend, growth has not been as rapid as many had anticipated. Mr Ratnaparkhe noted that key challenges remain, particularly regarding cost, resale value, battery performance and charging accessibility.

Against this backdrop, global technology supplier Bosch believes that closing infrastructure gaps and educating the public about misconceptions surrounding EVs is essential for the EV transition to gather momentum.

OVERCOMING BARRIERS TO EV ADOPTION

Southeast Asia’s varied landscape and infrastructure present a unique mix of obstacles and opportunities. While some markets have experienced faster adoption spurred by government incentives, others continue to lag due to infrastructure limitations and consumer hesitance.

A major hurdle is the absence of a robust and widely accessible charging network. Without enough charging stations, many drivers experience “range anxiety”, the fear that their vehicle might run out of power before reaching a charger. Mr Ratnaparkhe highlighted that while earlier EV models had shorter ranges, today’s vehicles have made significant strides.